Camdenton Principal Resigns after MAP Testing Questions

CAMDENTON - A Missouri middle school principal has resigned after allegations were raised about mishandling of procedures for annual state tests.

The Camdenton Board of Education announced Friday that it had accepted the resignation of Sean Kirksey, who had been on administrative leave during an investigation into procedures for administering the Missouri Assessment Program, or MAP, tests. The board said it would honor the rest of Kirksey's contract.

The Lake Sun Leader reports the state alleged that Kirksey allowed extra time for one test and allowed untrained proctors to oversee some testing. More than 200 scores from middle school students were thrown out.

Many in Camdenton supported Kirksey. A public hearing on Wednesday lasted more than 15 hours and a Facebook page was set up for supporters.

KOMU has received a new release from Michael McDorman, the attorney representing Camdenton R-3 School District.

The release said, "The Camdenton R-3 Board of Education accepted the resignation of Mr. Sean Kirksey following the hearing before the Board to consider the termination of his contract. In consideration of his resignation and a full release of any claims, the Board agreed to honor the balance of his 2013-2014 contract."