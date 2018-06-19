Camels and Clowns Make a Trip to Auxvasse

COLUMBIA - Hundreds huddled under one big tent in Auxvasse Wednesday evening.

The Kelly Miller Circus brought camels, zebras, elephants, tigers and other wild animals to the small town.

Jugglers, trapeze artists, clowns and many other performers wowed the crowd, but one teetered above them all. Fridman Torales is both a Columbia resident and chair balancing performer. He stacks several chairs, performing a headstand after each one, until he reaches the balloon at the top of the tent.

John Moss,the circus ringmaster, said these acts are actually not his favorite part. "I guess it's the kids and seeing all their smiles," Moss said.

Moss said he will not give up his job any time soon. "I have the greatest job in the world. I've been doing this since 1985. In 1994, I began announcing and I get a front row seat at the circus everyday," Moss said.

The circus heads to Camdenton Thursday. Two two-hour shows will take place at Lake Ozarks Amphitheater at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Interested circus-goers can purchase tickets at the door, $15 for adults and $7 for children. Children under two are free.



