Cameras in the District

COLUMBIA - The proposal would mean the instillation of up to eight cameras placed in the downtown area, mainly on Broadway Street surrounding bars and late night businesses.

Each camera would cost between five and eight thousand dollars, and the city will receive bids from private vendors for the up-keeping of the cameras.

The city hopes that the $50,000 project will be approved by August 10 and then passed on to the city council for voting.

So far the city is hearing support of the proposal from all parties involved.

Local businesses are particularly excited for the plan because of a noticeable increase in crime and violence surrounding downtown.

One businessman I spoke with said, " If people are aware that there are cameras downtown, they wouldn't be as likely to get so intoxicated or get so out of control on the street. They wouldn't be as likely to come in here and cause chaos or break things."