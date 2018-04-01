Cameron man charged with murder in wife's death

CAMERON (AP) - Northwestern Missouri authorities have charged a 27-year-old man with murder in the shooting death of his wife.

Adam Baker of Cameron is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 26-year-old Holly Baker.

According to a probable cause statement, Cameron police officers responded to the couple's Cameron apartment Wednesday to check on a reported domestic disturbance.

The statement says Adam Baker allegedly told officers he and his wife were fighting before she picked up a gun. Baker claimed he took the gun away from his wife and later shot her.

It wasn't immediately known if Baker has an attorney.