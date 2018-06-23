Cameron Receives Grants for Drinking Water Treatment Plant
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded more than $1.1 million to the city of Cameron's drinking water treatment plant.
The city will receive a $490,500 grant and $616,000 low interest loan. The money will be used to convert the plant's disinfection system from chlorine to cloramine.
Funding for the grant and loan comes from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to communities with drinking water infrastructure needs.
The Department of Natural Resources' Water Protection Program will administer the grant and loan funds. For more information, visit the Water Protection Financial Assistance Center's website.
More News
Grid
List
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday with capital murder in the shooting deaths of... More >>
in
BOONVILLE – Police said a technician at a local gas station found an internal skimmer device inside a gas pump... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man could face more than 200 years in prison after being found guilty of 12... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The U.S. House passed the 2018 farm bill, formally known as the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of... More >>
in
FULTON - Despite rainfall these past two days, statistics show most of Missouri is dryer than usual. Data released... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE – The sentencing phase of the trial for a convicted murderer began Friday. Jeffrey Nichols was convicted Thursday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU has faced big challenges in recent years - from changes in administration to loss of state funding... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Police Department has canceled an Amber Alert for Brajean Sledge, a missing 15-year-old girl... More >>
in
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed his first five bills as Missouri's governor Friday. The bills he signed... More >>
in
(CNN) -- More than 30 children attending a summer camp in Florida were taken to the hospital Thursday after they... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - Authorities said a Gravois Mills woman died in a one-vehicle car accident near Laurie, Missouri. According... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A statewide campaign encourages expecting mothers to monitor their infant's movement in the womb. The Missouri... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - After months of tension between citizens and city officials, the city council met for the first time... More >>
in
AUXVASSE - Police in Auxvasse posted a warning on Facebook Wednesday about unlicensed salesmen in the area, but the company... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - 1 and 6 males are sexually abused by the time they are 18. For the first time... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is changing some of its rules and regulations to offer more leave and layoff... More >>
in