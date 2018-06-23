Cameron Receives Grants for Drinking Water Treatment Plant

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded more than $1.1 million to the city of Cameron's drinking water treatment plant.

The city will receive a $490,500 grant and $616,000 low interest loan. The money will be used to convert the plant's disinfection system from chlorine to cloramine.

Funding for the grant and loan comes from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to communities with drinking water infrastructure needs.

The Department of Natural Resources' Water Protection Program will administer the grant and loan funds. For more information, visit the Water Protection Financial Assistance Center's website.