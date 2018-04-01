Camp Adventure Starts up in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Camp Adventure started up Monday morning for first through seventh graders. The day camp located at Stephens Lake Park focuses on getting children outside in the environment.

Dayton Grover is the program coordinator for the camp.

"Summer camp is just a great time to get outside for the social interaction and, you know, great exercise for them to get outside and be active," Grover said.

Grover has spent three years with Camp Adventure. He said there aren't as many kids at the beginning of the summer.

"The first week usually [has] about 30 kids, but when summer school's out, we get about to 100 kids for camp."

Grover said kids get the opportunity to participate in lots of different fun activities.

"We're doing a lot of sports activities, outdoor activities like learning how to fish, doing archery, hiking. They're doing field trips. We keep them pretty busy," Grover said.

He said his favorite part about camp is the kids coming back year after year.

"It's like a reunion every year with the kids and the counselors."

Camp Adventure runs from June 9 - August 15. There are five different two-week sessions, and it costs $220 per child per session.

S.T.A.R.S will begin on Wednesday for children ages 6-14 at the Armory Sports Center. S.T.A.R.S. is a camp where children study one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa and has many activities including concepts of economics by forming their own Mini-Society.

The Parks and Recreation Department said there are still openings at both of these camps.

There are also three new opportunities this summer for children to participate in:

Camp Hillcrest - This week long event runs from August 11-15 at Waters-Moss Memorial Wildlife Area. Children 6-12 can expect to participate in lots of activities indoors and outdoors including crafts, games and water activities. This event is already full, but parents can still sign up to get on a waiting list.

Camp Slime - This week long event runs from July 21-25 at Waters-Moss Memorial Wildlife Area. Children 6-12 can expect everything from shaving cream slip n' slide to slimy arts and crafts. This event is already full, but parents can still sign up to get on a waiting list.

Splat! Junior Obstacle Course Mud Run - This one day event will be July 12 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Gans Creek Recreation Area. Children ages 4-15 are welcome to participate in the muddy, kid friendly obstacle challenge. For kids 4-6, adult assistance is allowed. The event costs $20 prior to July 11 and $25 on the event day. Spots are still available.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct misspellings and correct the date of the beginning of S.T.A.R.S.)