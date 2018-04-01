Camp Citizen Jane inspires young girls in filmmaking
COLUMBIA - Young girls are learning how to be directors and film-makers at a camp Stephens College is hosting related to the Citizen Jane Film Festival.
Barbie Banks, the executive director of Citizen Jane, said the festival in October brings in women directed films from all over the world. The festival helped inspire Camp Citizen Jane, where young girls learn how to tell different stories.
“Our goal is to create more women directors and we think that starts at every level,” Banks said.
The camp teaches students how to write, film and edit their own stories. It also gives girls a chance to make two short films which will be showcased at the end of the week for friends, family and some community members.
Vivian Spear is a camper and said the camp has impacted her life.
“We know that I can change and make a change in this world, so I really liked it,” Spear said.
Spear said she wants to make some of her own films when she grows up.
“It’s awesome to learn how to start the camera, how to use the mic, how to work the sound and everything,” Spear said.
Another camper, Finion Crowder, also enjoys the camp as well.
“We do a lot of learning with the different equipment and the stuff that they provide, which is really cool because the equipment is so expensive that not everybody gets to use it in their day to day lives,” Crowder said.
Banks said one of the main reasons for the camp is to show people how women are portrayed in film and get people to think about how few speaking lines women have.
Banks also said the films the campers make do have a chance to appear in the Citizen Jane Film Festival this October. She said if the film reaches their standard, they can be in the festival, which happens often.
“It’s not something that’s rare. We do teach them how to do it and their good stories and so hopefully one of them will get to see their film in the festival,” Banks said.
The camp is from July 10 to July 14.
More News
Grid
List
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
6:00pLittle Big Shots
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
6:00pSaving Hope
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy