Camp Helps Kids Deal with Disasters

Lutheran Family and Children's Services set up the camp as a support program for children recovering from Katrina and Rita.

"Our camp, specifically in Columbia, is just for children that were placed here after the hurricanes," said coordinator Kristen Setterlund. "It just kind of provides an outlet for them to be able to talk about things that happened to them."

Activities include kids making clay bridges to help them bridge from the hurricanes to the future.

"It's really fun. I could be a kid again. It helps me to understand it more," Bethany said. "I'm happier. I'm not sad all the time. I've forgoten it since I've been here."

She also said it's easy to understand other kids because they had similar experiences and it's good to try to overcome problems together.

Camp Noah ends its week-long program this Friday.