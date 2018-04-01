Camp Hickory Reopens





"With the recession, funding was more difficult to get a hold of" said camp Vice President David Bernhardt.





But luckily the board members reached out to past and present campers to help raise money to reopen the camp. They held a fundraiser on April 17th to help raise money.So far they have raised about $12,000, making on camper very happy.





"They have fun stuff to do, while being sure that you won't be low while doing it, or high. So you'll be able to have fun without worrying about your diabetes" said 13-year old camper Ethan Phillips.





At the camp, kids learn how to manage diet and exercise, discuss the difference between low and high blood sugars and are taught insulin therapy.





The camp opened it's doors to students with diabetes back in 1972 and now with some help from the community it will reopen its doors on July 18th. Bernhardt said he expects to have about 30-45 campers this July.

Camp Hickory is located five miles outside of Columbia and only accepts kids with type one diabetes. 7 to 17 year old campers are able to enroll at Camp Hickory. But in November, camp board members were afraid they would have to close their gates for good.