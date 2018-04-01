Campaign Finance Law Challenged

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's new campaign finance law that took effect Monday repeals the state's individual campaign contribution limits. But part scheduled to take effect Wednesday prohibits contributions to candidates for the Legislature or statewide office while the Legislature is in session. A lawsuit filed Tuesday said the fundraising blackout violates free speech. The suit also said the entire bill is unconstitutional because it had too many subjects and lawmakers changed it from its original purpose.