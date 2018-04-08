Campaign For Missing Adults

HARTFORD (AP) - When Janice Smolinski's 31-year-old son Billy disappeared in 2004, police made the family wait three days to report the Connecticut man's disappearance because a neighbor believed he left town voluntarily. Two and a-half years later, Billy Smolinski is nowhere to be found and his mother has joined a national push for more consistent laws for handling missing-adult cases. The group's Campaign for the Missing is lobbying this year in Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, New York, Missouri, Ohio and Indiana. Police say they do not have the resources to focus attention on every case, particularly because when it is possible that an adult walks away from friends and family. So resources often are put toward missing children rather than adults.