Campaign Fundraising Results Show a Difference

It's Blunt versus Carnahan for Missouri's United States Senate Seat.



The top two candidates are close in the polls, but not in their fundraising campaigns.



Democrats want to take the Missouri Senate Seat and Republicans are determined to keep it. Recent Rasmussen reports show Republican candidate Roy Blunt two percentage points ahead in the polls of Democrat Robin Carnahan.



Blunt also has an almost one million dollar cash advantage over Carnahan.



During the last fundraising quarter, Blunt raised $2.2 million, more than Carnahan's $1.5 million. Last quarter was the strongest for both candidates.



Professor Emeritus, Gary Casey, from the political science department at the University of Missouri, stated that Blunt may have a monetary advantage because he has been around longer and may have money left over from previous campaigns. Carnahan happens to be newer in the election game.



