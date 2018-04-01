Campaign showcases 71 Columbia organizations to donors

COLUMBIA - Non-profit organizations in Columbia could get a financial push starting Tuesday. It's called CoMoGives. It's a website with a guidebook.

This is the third year people can donate to charities on this website. Donors are able to pick a charity, donate a minimum of $10 and check out with a credit card or PayPal account.

"CoMoGives provides a focused campaign structure for local nonprofits to rally around collectively--not all organizations are big enough or staffed adequately to create independent campaigns," John Baker, the executive director of Community Foundation of Central Missouri, which is the lead organizer for the campaign, said.

"We hope the larger Columbia community will rally around CoMoGives and provide generous support to the 71 participating organizations," Baker said. "It really takes all of us to work together so that the local nonprofit community can continue to provide the essential services needed and wanted by so many."

CoMoGives does not accept cash or check, so if you're interested in donating to charities in that way, it's best to call the organization individually.

The campaign ends Dec. 31.

