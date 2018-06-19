Campaign Trail to Bring Hartzler, Schaefer to Barbecue

COLUMBIA - Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler will take the stand as the keynote speaker at the Boone County Republican Fall Barbecue this evening.

Hartzler is up for reelection in the fourth congressional district and will face Democrat Teresa Hensley.

Hensley has attacked Hartzler's stance on Medicare. Hartzler fired back saying a vote for a democrat is a vote for the failed policies of the Obama administration.

Republican State Senator of the 19th District Kurt Schaefer will also make an appearance at the barbecue. Schaefer faces Democrat Mary Still in November.

The barbecue will start at 5:30pm at the Knights of Columbus in Columbia. The event will feature food provided by Buckingham's and a live and silent auction.

Tickets are $15 for ages 14 and up and can be purchased at campaign headquarters at the Parkade Center.