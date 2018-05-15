Camper crash causes traffic shutdown on I-70 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A truck pulling a camper trailer crashed on I-70 Monday morning, blocking both lanes for a time.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted shortly after 11 a.m. that both lanes were closed due to an incident involving a tractor trailer at mile marker 168.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All westbound lanes of I-70 are CLOSED at mile marker 168 in Montgomery County due to a tractor trailer incident. Traffic is backed up significantly. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/7cxBtneEhD — MoDOT (@MoDOT) May 14, 2018

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F clarified in a tweet it was a truck pulling a camper trailer.

I-70 ALERT: Unknown injury crash westbound at the 167.8 mm. Truck pulling a large camper trailer blocking both lanes. Traffic is being redirected at the 170 mm down Rt J. pic.twitter.com/R6tZ29yByB — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 14, 2018

Later, MoDOT tweeted that one lane was opened and traffic was moving slowly, but then that both lanes were again closed and traffic was bring diverted.

UPDATE: All lanes of WB I-70 at mile marker 168 are again CLOSED. Traffic is being rerouted at mile marker 170 to MO 161. — MoDOT (@MoDOT) May 14, 2018

At around 12:30 p.m., MoDOT said in a tweet that both lanes were clear.

Injuries at this time are unknown.

The House special committee investigating Greitens' actions was set to have its first open meeting today. The meeting was cancelled because some members of the committee were stuck behind the crash, and couldn't get to the meeting.

It is not clear yet if the meetings on Tuesday or Wednesday will also be cancelled.