Campus Security On Its Toes

Others aren't phased one bit.

"There's blue buttons all over campus," said dorm resident Candice Crawford. "I've never felt unsafe even walking to my dorm, cause I always have those, you have your cell phones; I just never feel unsafe on campus."

The blue buttons are emergency alert systems located throughout campus that immediately notify MUPD officers of a disturbance.

There are also keypads at each dorm entrance. Residents swipe their student identification cards to unlock the door.

Cramer Hall is one of the four dorms on campus that does not have a front desk at the entrance. With its ID scanners turned off from nine in the morning until eleven at night, that means that for most of the day, just about anybody could walk in.

MUPD says it's ready, however, in the event of a break-in.

"If there is a law violation taking place, obviously we will go try to make an attempt to contact the individual and arrest them," said Captain Brian Weimer of the MU Police Department.

Weimer said students should never hesitate to contact them if someone is in danger.

The Missouri Students Association is currently trying to increase the number of emergency alert systems on campus, which cost more than $14,000 apiece to install.

Reported by Matt Zellner