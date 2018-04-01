Canadian boy Moved to St. Louis for Medical Treatment

ST. LOUIS - The father of a terminally ill toddler is fighting to keep his son alive.

Thirteen month old Joseph Maraachli was transferred to a St. Louis hospital after an Ontario court ruled doctors could remove the breathing tube keeping the boy alive.

Joseph arrived at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital last weekend after the hospital agreed to treat him.

Joseph's doctors in Ontario determined that he was in a vegetative state and that his condition was deteriorating.They planned to take him off assisted breathing.

Moe Maraachli told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he just wants to take his son home and "let him breathe."

Hospital officials say Joseph will probably undergo throat surgery this week to connect him to a portable breathing machine.