Canadians Rescued from Island in SE Mo.

NEW MADRID, Mo. (AP) - Two canoeists from Canada have been rescued from a river island in southeast Missouri, but their plan to paddle the length of the Mississippi is on hold for now.

KFVS-TV reports Sharon Riley and Kevin Caners have been canoeing down the Mississippi River from northern Minnesota to New Orleans.

On Friday, they set up camp on an island north of New Madrid (MAD'-rihd) - only to wake up Saturday morning and find their canoe had floated away.

They spent two days trying to flag down barges before someone saw them and called the Coast Guard. They were staying Monday in a southeast Missouri motel.

They're offering a reward for the return of the canoe, and still plan to make it somehow to New Orleans.