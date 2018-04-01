Cancer Center Construction

COLUMBIA - Construction is underway for a new cancer center in Columbia which will replace the old Ellis Fischel Cancer Center currently located in North Columbia

University of Missouri Health Care began a $203 million expansion project that will include the New Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.

Ellis Fischell will take up two floors in the 300,000 square-foot addition.

University of Missouri Health care expects the new addition to be complete in late 2012.