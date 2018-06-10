Cancer Center Expands Mammogram Hours

COLUMBIA - Beginning Tuesday, April 5, Ellis Fischel Cancer Center is expanding its hours of service to make it easier for patients to receive their yearly mammograms.

Ellis Fischel's cancer screening services will offer early morning and evening hours to accommodate patients who are unable to schedule an appointment during traditional work hours.

The expanded service hours include the following times in April and May:

-4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5

-7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 6

-7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 20

-4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21

-4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3

-7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 4

-7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 18

-4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19

The five-year survival rate for all women diagnosed with breast cancer is 90 percent, and the chances of surviving are better if the cancer is detected early.

To schedule a mammogram or for more information about Ellis Fischel's breast health services, visit www.muhealth.org/ellisfischel.