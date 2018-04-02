Cancer Center Seeks "Artful Bra" Submissions

COLUMBIA - The Ellis Fischel Cancer Center invites contestants to donate a unique, entertaining or humorous work of art to the cancer center's third annual Artful Bra Contest on Wednesday, October 5, at the Tiger Hotel, 23 S. Eighth St. in Columbia. Registration forms are available online at www.muhealth.org/ArtfulBra. Entry forms are due by Friday, September 16, with the submitted bras due at the Tiger Hotel on Monday, Oct. 3.

Those who enter a bra will receive one complimentary reservation to the event on October 5.

Each donated bra will be rated by a panel of judges seeking the most creative concepts in bra design. Past entries have included such themes as "Mardibra," a Mardi Gras-themed bra; "Saving two-by-two," a Noah's Ark-themed bra; and "TigerTaTas," a Mizzou sports-themed bra.

"Hubcaps, cupcakes, jack-o-lanterns, Noah's Ark and a bra - rarely are these items mentioned in the same breath," said Kristi Gafford, executive director of Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. "Yet, when it comes to designing award-winning bras, we've come to expect the unexpected. That is what makes the Artful Bra event so entertaining. We are putting the creativity of mid-Missourians on display while supporting a great cause."

Proceeds from the event will support breast cancer patient programs at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. The first two "Decorate-A-Bra" contests have raised approximately $16,000 for breast cancer patient programs.

For more information about bra entries, ticket information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Charlene Johnson at (573) 882-6100 or johnsonmarj@missouri.edu.