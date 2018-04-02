Cancer Society Urges Smokers to Quit

Also one year after quitting the risk of heart disease is cut in half. Currently more than 70 percent of smokers say they want to quit, but only about five percent are successful.

But, smokers say these health warnings are not new. They say there's more to it than just calling it quits.

"I've quit in the past quitting is the easiest, it's staying off that's the hardest part." said smoker William Dunkin.

In the past, the US Surgeon General said that smoking was the single major cause of mortality in the U.S. A dangerous statistic for America, as currently one in five people smoke.