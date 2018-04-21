Cancer survivors walk in support of those still fighting

COLUMBIA - Community members took laps around the MizzouRec Saturday to raise money for Relay For Life of Mizzou’s main event, “Relaypalooza.”

Cancer survivors and volunteers walked for a total of 12 hours. Little Sisters of the Gold Rose, an MU service organization, was the second highest fundraising team at the event. The organization surpassed their fundraising goal by more than one thousand dollars.

Team co-captains Becca Winkler and Lucie Trokey said they both had family members affected by cancer.

“Whenever we were running for positions for spring semester, one of my friend's dads had been diagnosed with cancer,” said Trokey.

Trokey said this experience, and her own grandmother passing away from cancer, influenced her decision to become a team captain.

Winkler’s grandmother, Helen Bollner, has been a cancer survivor since 2003. Bollner attended the event with her granddaughter and other members of her family.

“It makes you more enthusiastic about life," said Bollner.

This year’s Relay For Life of Mizzou event raised over $34,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The organization’s website said its donations “help fund groundbreaking cancer research, patient care programs, and can make a difference in communities like ours.”

The next Relay For Life event in the area is scheduled for Friday, April 27 in Boonville.