Candidate walks out of Jefferson City mayoral forum

JEFFERSON CITY - A public forum was held Monday night at Jefferson City Hall to hear from the Jefferson City mayoral candidates.

The forums are designed to let the public and chamber members get to know the candidates and their positions on issues concerning the city.

Five of the six candidates in attendance were: Bob Scrivner, Leonard Steinman, Carrie Tergin, Roy Vlessman, and Edith Vogel. Richard Groner was not present at the forum.

The candidates were asked five general questions in which they all had two minutes to speak. The topics centered on growth in Jefferson City, essential services for the residents, the contrversial conference center, public transit and economic development. Candidates were then asked questions specific to themselves.

One candidate, Leonard Steinman, was asked a pointed question about his motives for running for mayoral office in Jefferson City. Steinman has previously run for many official positions including but not limited to governor and U.S. Congressman. Steinman ended his answer by storming out of the room.

"Rules are rules, and they're being broken," Steinman said.

The forum is one of two candidate forums being held in the next two days. Tomorrow's forum will feature the candidates for Jefferson City Public Schools Board of Education.