Candidates File for 2006 Election

Some candidates arrived a couple hours before the 8:00 a.m. start of filing at the Secretary of State's Office, hoping to be first in line and draw attention to their campaigns. But, unlike the old days, being first does not guarantee the candidate the top spot on the ballot. That's because Missouri uses a lottery system for the first day of filing. In fact, the first person in line, St. Louis Congressional hopeful Leslie Farr, drew number 417 out of a pool of 998 numbers. Secretary of State Robin Carnahan expects about 300 people to file through her office. Candidate filing continues through March 28.