Candidates Try to Turn Court Ruling Into Cash

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri candidates are wasting little time attempting to turn the U.S. Supreme Court's health care ruling into campaign cash.

The high court ruling to uphold the requirement for individuals to buy insurance came shortly before the cutoff for campaigns to record their fundraising activities during the past several months.

For many candidates, the health care decision featured prominently in their last-minute pleas for donations.

Republican U.S. Senate candidates promised supporters they would repeal "Obamacare" and asked for campaign donations to help. The campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Dave Spence promised to stand up against out-of-control federal mandates such as the health care overhaul.

Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Rep. Russ Carnahan's campaign touted that the St. Louis-area congressman is part of the reason the health care law passed.