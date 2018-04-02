Candlelight Vigil For Youth

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Covenant House Missouri will hold a candlelight vigil for homeless youth tonight as a symbol of hope for them. Organizers say the vigil coincides with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. The public is invited to join the vigil at 6 p.m. at the future site of the group's Center For Youth in north St. Louis located at 2727 N. Kingshighway. The vigil is one of hundreds being held around the world. Covenant House says most youth homelessness is prompted by abuse from parents or guardians. Last year, the National Runaway Hotline reported more than 2,500 calls from homeless youth in Missouri, a rate four times that of other states in the region.