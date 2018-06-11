Candlelight vigil planned for Carl DeBrodie

COLUMBIA - Friends and family of Carl DeBrodie will hold a candlelight vigil to honor him Tuesday.

DeBrodie, 31, was found dead two weeks after he was reported missing from an assisted group home, Second Chance Homes of Fulton. He had a mental disability and limited communications skills.

The Fulton Police Department found DeBrodie's body inside a large container filled with concrete in a storage unit.

Police confirmed it was DeBrodie's body through dental records. The department said it is still investigating the circumstances surrounding DeBrodie's death. The Missouri Department of Mental Health has also opened up an investigation.

The candlelight vigil will be held at Memorial Park in Fulton at 8 p.m. Organizers said all are welcome and candles will be provided.