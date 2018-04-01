Cano's Slam Sends Yankees to Win Over Royals

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Robinson Cano hit his eighth career grand slam, Alex Rodriguez added a three-run shot and the New York Yankees roughed up Luke Hochevar in a 10-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Nick Swisher added a homer in his return to the starting lineup, helping the Yankees to a four-game split. The series began with a freak, season-ending injury to All-Star closer Mariano Rivera, but ended with the Yankees' best offensive output in a dozen games.

The Yankees already led on RBI singles by Raul Ibanez and Curtis Granderson when Cano came to the plate with the bases loaded in the third inning. He connected on a 2-1 pitch from Hochevar (2-3), sending the ball over the wall in right field for his second homer of the season.

Swisher added a solo shot two batters later, and A-Rod's homer came in the eighth.

That was plenty of support for Phil Hughes (2-4), who went a season-high 6 2-3 innings. It was only the second time the right-hander had allowed fewer than four runs this season.