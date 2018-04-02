Canoe for Clean Water Postponed Due to Flood Levels

COLUMBIA - The Canoe for Clean Water: Race, Float and Riverfest 2011 planned for Saturday, June 25, has been postponed until the Fall of 2011.

The Missouri River Communities Network is waiting to see how the Missouri River will progress over the next few weeks and then make a decision about rescheduling the event.

Anyone who has already registered for the event should be hearing from MRCN soon about options for their registration fees.