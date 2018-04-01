Cantwell Earns Another Shot at Olympic Gold

EUGENE, OR -- A few familiar Columbia faces were seen at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials. To make this summer's Olympic team, you first have to finish as one of the top in your event. Eldon native, former Mizzou All-American, and current Columbia resident Christian Cantwell is trying to make it back to the Olympics after he took home Silver in 2008.

Cantwell tossed the shot put in Eugene, Oregon. The top three would advance to London.



Each thrower was given six attempts. On his third throw, Reese hoffa sent it 72-feet-2 and a quarter inches. On his first throw, Ryan Whiting tossed it 71-feet, three quarter inches.



As for Christian Cantwell, his third throw was his best: 69-feet, 9 and three-quarter inches... good enough to earn the third and final spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.