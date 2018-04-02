Cantwell in Final Stages of Olympic Trial Preparations

COLUMBIA -- Missouri's most famous former track and field athlete is eyeing a return to the Olympic podium. Christian Cantwell won a silver medal in the shot put in 2008.

Cantwell is in the last stages of preparations for the 2012 Summer Olympics Trials later this month. He has dealt with a back injury this season but didn't have any trouble benching more than 500 lbs on Thursday.

"I'm just a normal guy throwing a stupud ball around," Cantwell said. "I realized that when I came back from the Beijing that to a lot of the people around Columbia that winning the silver was the one moment they remember from 2008. As the local guy, I'd love to be able to give them, and myself, one more moment of that. I don't know how much longer I can do this. I want to do this forever but you can't outrun father time."

Cantwell is heading to Canada this week for a tune up meet. Then he will head to Eugene, Oregon for the trials where he will need to finish as one of the top three to qualify for the London games.

"I'm actually probably the least nervous right now than I have been in years. I've been doing this for so long that ever year a World Championship or the Olympics has the same pressure from an internal standpoint." Cantwell said, "For me, I've made the Olympics, won an Olympic silver medal and I would like to have the change to be put in a position to win another. Maybe win a gold...maybe win another medal."