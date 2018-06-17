Cantwell Ready for Another Shot at Olympic Gold
COLUMBIA -- Former Missouri Tiger Christian Cantwell will throw the shot putt in his second straight Olympics on August 3rd. At the Olympics Trials last month, Cantwell finished third.
He says he is one of six throwers with a shot at Olympic gold.
There are 530 americans competing in the Olympics but Cantwell says he won't participate in opening ceremonies or go to other events. He wants gold and all the admiration that comes with it.
More News
Grid
List
SPRINGFIELD - A Hickman High School graduate has surrounded herself with Kewpies. The dolls' trademark round eyes watch happily from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of people impacted by cancer gathered together on a track Saturday in support of cancer fighters and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A podiatrist with the Jefferson City Medical Group is the first doctor in Missouri to use a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - At "Shred Fest," a local skateboarding competition, keeping participants safe was a top concern. An organization provided free... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - President Donald Trump suggested Saturday that he is using his administration's separation of families at the... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A second sheriff's deputy died early Saturday from injuries suffered when an inmate... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Juneteenth Heritage Festival is keeping the history of Juneteenth alive in mid-Missouri. Juneteenth is a... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect who's gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County's Republican clerk and the Democrat running against him have differing opinions over voter fraud. Challenger... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s City Channel was recently recognized for creative excellence in production by The Telly Awards Judging Council. Producers... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy is dead and one is in critical condition after... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY- Investigators say the human remains they found in Miller County on Monday are from a male from the... More >>
in
FULTON - The two caregivers responsible for Carl DeBrodie will remain in jail after Judge Kevin Crane denied their bond... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - If a few more details with the Federal Highway Administration are worked out, MoDOT plans to close the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced on Friday five companies are expanding in Missouri with plans... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - APLEX, Inc., the contractor of the city’s Bike Boulevard Project, plans to close the entrance to Alexander... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - While many people cringed when the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for this... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - After a contract between the Jefferson City government and New World Recycling ended Friday, all nine of... More >>
in