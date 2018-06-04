Cape Girardeau college announces four finalists for president

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Officials at Southeast Missouri State University have announced the name of four finalists for the school's top leadership position.

President Kenneth Dobbins announced in September that he's retiring. His last day will be June 30.

The Southeast Missourian reported the candidates for his job are Benjamin Ola. Akande, Carlos Vargas-Aburto, Margaret E. Madden and Paul D. Plotkowski.

All four will tour the campus this month and meet with faculty, students and members of the public during open forums.

University officials hope to announce Dobbins' successor before mid-March.

Forty-six people applied for his position.