Cape Girardeau County sued over fall in courthouse 'dungeon'

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A Cape Girardeau woman has filed a lawsuit claiming she was seriously injured when she fell down stairs in a historic building.

Pamela Allen claims in the lawsuit filed in Cape Girardeau County earlier this year that she suffered severe injuries, including a fracture of her left leg, when she fell down stairs leading to the basement of the historic Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau in 2013.

The lawsuit alleges the stairs leading to the so-called "dungeon" were "physically defective in that they are narrower and steeper than modern building standards, uneven and slickened with paint."

The Southeast Missourian reports county officials contend the county government has sovereign immunity from "any and all allegations" in this case, and the woman may have been at fault.