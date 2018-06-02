Cape Girardeau Deer Committee to Make Decision

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A committee looking into ways to address Cape Girardeau's burgeoning deer population is set to decide on its recommendation Tuesday.The Southeast Missourian reported that one option is letting trained bow hunters kill deer within city limits after getting permission from property owners.

That discussion prompted two resignations from the city-appointed Deer Management Committee and sparked formation of an opposition group. Proponents of an urban deer hunt say it would reduce traffic accidents and keep hungry deer from destroying lawns.

The opposition group says killing deer is neither the most humane option nor the safest.

Committee members want to present their recommendation at the Cape Girardeau City Council's March 19 meeting.