Cape Girardeau Doctor Released After Fraud Arrest

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A Cape Girardeau physician who pleaded guilty in federal court to passing nearly $1 million worth of fake checks and bogus money orders expects to be released from prison before Thanksgiving and given credit for time served.

Dr. Byron Glenn pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to a misdemeanor charge of passing a fictitious instrument with intent to defraud. He was initially charged with five felony counts of fraud after his February arrest.

The Southeast Missourian reports that U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh on Wednesday agreed to accept the previously negotiated plea bargain after conferring with federal prosecutors and Glenn's defense lawyers.

The judge ordered Glenn, who questioned the federal government's taxing authority, to not contact two banks where he previously tried to pass the counterfeit currency.