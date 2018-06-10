Cape Girardeau Firefighter Recovering After Fall

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A southeast Missouri firefighter is recovering after falling through a floor while battling a house fire.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau firefighter Dean Lynn was hurt Monday afternoon. He was treated at a hospital for what were described as minor injuries. Fire officials say Lynn, who is a captain for the department, suffered bruises and contusions.

The state fire marsh is investigating the blaze. The same home was the site of an apparent arson fire in June.

The latest fire caused an estimated $32,000 in damage.