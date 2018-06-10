Cape Girardeau police test body-worn cameras

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Criminals in Cape Girardeau be warned: You may be on camera.

The Southeast Missourian reports that for the next four to six weeks, Cape Girardeau police officers will be testing body-worn cameras.

Three officers are testing the cameras on loan from TASER International. TASER is best known for stun guns, but the company also supplies digital evidence collection equipment and officer-worn cameras to police.

Police spokesman Darin Hickey says the cameras provide accountability for officers, and help with evidence collection at crime scenes.