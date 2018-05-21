Capital 8 Theatres in Jefferson City Could Get a Facelift

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Planning and Zoning commission meets Thursday to discuss potential changes to the Capital 8 Movie Theatre.

Goodrich Quality Theatres would like to amend its planned unit development, or PUD, to add more. These changes would include adding a ninth theatre, stadium seating and renovating the inside of the building. The ninth theatre would be located on the south side of the building.

The district manager of Capital 8 Theatres, Heath Thomas, said it will be a multi-million dollar project, and the theatre has been in line for re-modeling for a couple of years.

If the commission approves the amendment Thursday, it will move to the city council in May for approval.