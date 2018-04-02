Capital Arts highlights local artists and their work

JEFFERSON CITY — Capital Arts hosted their annual reception, Give the Gift of Art, Sunday afternoon.

It was the first of two receptions that feature local artists. It has been going on for the past nine years, since the gallery first opened.

Executive Director Leann Porrello said it has become a tradition of some sort.

"This is the first time that we are doing a fall theme in November and a winter and snow theme in December," Porrello said.

The items they have for sale range from sculptures to jewelry to paintings.

"We sell a mash-up of different, one-of-a-kind, unique gifts," Porrello said. "Everything is handmade and costs forty dollars or less."

The reception also highlights different artists. This past Sunday, local artists Amy Potts and Kathleen Kinstler-Stroup were featured.

"The artists that we feature can come and host an artist talk, which is five to ten minutes where they get to explain their story and how they got into art," Porello said. "Or they can do a demonstration."

Stroup did a demonstration in which she showed guests how she paints plates.

Porrello said she enjoys being able to highlight local artists and their work.

"It's about cheer and bringing this to the community," Porrello said. "We like to highlight different people in the community to show that support to your small local businesses as well as support your community members."

The second reception will be Dec. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.