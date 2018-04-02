Capitol ceremony marks retirement of National Guard chief

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Top military officials gathered at the Missouri Capitol to mark the retirement of a Missouri native who served as head of the National Guard.

Army Gen. Frank Grass is retiring after a four-decade career in the military. The retirement ceremony Tuesday at the state Capitol attracted about 200 people, including military leaders from the nation's capital and other states.

Grass, who now lives in Columbia, is a native of Arnold who enlisted in the Missouri Army National Guard in 1969 and later became an officer. He served since September 2012 as chief of the National Guard Bureau and as a member of the president's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He was succeeded as National Guard chief Aug. 3 by Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, of Texas.