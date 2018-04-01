Capitol City Cinema needs new projector

JEFFERSON CITY - The Capitol City Cinema began as an idea to educate through film, but the theater's lack of a digital film projector is holding it back.

The cinema shows classic and independent films on a BluRay DVD and projector. Kyle Loethen, the president of the board of directors, said a digital projector would allow for a greater range of films. He said it's limiting because not all distributors release films on BluRay to theaters. But a digital screen projector costs between $40,000 and $50,000, which is above the spending limit of the theater.

"Money definintely plays a factor," Loethen said. "As we started to fundraise, we started to realize we need differet money for different things."

Capitol City Cinema began in June 2013 as a non-profit single screen theater, and its lobby is staffed with volunteers who don't get paid for their work.

"If we didn't have volunteers, we would not be open," said Loethen.

One problem, according to Loethen, is getting more people into the theater since not many people know about it. He said as more people watch movies at home through streaming services, the theater industry has suffered as a result. Slow business traffic has theatened the cinema before, but Loethen credits the cinema's support system for keeping it afloat.

The summer season has treated the cinema well so far. When the theater showed "Love & Mercy" on Friday, June 10, Loethen said around thirty people came for the showing.

And according to Loethen, for a single screen theater with capacity at fifty seats, it meant a successful night for Capitol City Cinema.

But the Capitol City Cinema still needs tens of thousands of dollars for the digital film projector. Loethen said he hopes to hold more fundraisers for the projector, and the Jefferson City Downtown Association pledged to fundraise for the theater.

The association chose the Captiol City Cinema to be the beneficiary of its annual charity auction, the Piccadilly.

"We are very thankful they have chosen us," Loethen says.

The charity auction will take place in August.