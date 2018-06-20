Capitol Offense

A report of shots fired and a man down in the street led the Jefferson City police to the 1100 Block of Jefferson Street.

"Officers arrived within a few minutes and found a subject deceased in the street. Upon further checking they went behind some residents there in the 1100 block of jefferson and they found another victim back there," said Lt. Randy Dampf of Jefferson City Police.

The victims have been identified as 31 year old Quentin A. Chandler and 30 year old Ernest F. Wilson. Wilson's body was identified as the one in the street, and chandlers was located across the street behind the home. The cause of death for both men appears to be gunshot wounds.

"Nobody has been taken into custody but we've had some interviews conducted, alot of field interviews, not really strong leads yet, but we're still tracking everything down that we can," said Dampf.

Friends and family members are looking for answers.

"Put pressure on people if they know anything about it, then i think they need to put more pressure on them to make them talk more you know. Cause to me this is just nonsense," said Tyrice Mosby, friend of Quentin Chandler.

Police spent the day searching the location and talking to nearby residents and family members. But they still have many unanswered questions and are looking for help.

"Right now we don't have any witnesses that would indicated there was any kind of an argument. Right now we're not really sure what transpired it or led to it, or why they were there at that time," said Dampf.

Officers do believe two other men were involved and fled from the scene.

Anyone who has any information on this crime is being asked to call the Jefferson City Police Department or crimestoppers at 573-659-tips.