Capitol Police Investigating Suspicious Envelopes

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Capitol police are investigating the discovery of at least two suspicious envelopes in Senate office buildings across the street from the Capitol.

The development comes on the day after a letter mailed to Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi was found in two preliminary tests to contain ricin, a potentially fatal poison. The letter was intercepted at an off-site facility where all mail to the Senate is screened.

It was not clear whether there was a connection between the letter and the two envelopes.