Capitol Preps for New Session

The staff at the capitol have their hands full getting everything ready for a new session.

"The house has been in process of doing office moves and reassigment of seats. We are going through the parking process of trying to get everybody their parking spots," Chief House Clerk Adam Crumbliss said.

And house managers are making sure everything is in place for newly elected lawmakers.

"We have approximametely 30 new members that are gonna be coming to the General Assembly for the first time," Crumbliss said.

Meanwhile, the maintenance staff was all back at work.

"Changing light bulbs, mopping the floors, dusting, mantaining the hav systems, things like that," Capitol official Walter Johannpeter explained.

And on the Senate side, staff is looking towards last minute details so politicians can propose legislation on the floor next Wednesday. Sen. Chuck Graham's staff has everything ready for his arrival.

"Sen. Graham's personal legislation has two bills that I think it would be of interest, one is to deal with journalists' news sources," Graham's Chief of Staff, Ted Farnen, said.

And the other one would enchance students rights on the University of Missouri Board of Curators. According to the staff currently at the Capitol, other big issues this session will be Mohela, Medicaid, school funding and tax reforms. The new session will start Jan. 3.