Capitol renovation begins, will last through 2020

1 month 1 week 23 hours ago Friday, March 02 2018 Mar 2, 2018 Friday, March 02, 2018 2:18:00 PM CST March 02, 2018 in News
By: Mackenzie Huck, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Locals say they are used to traffic congestion around the State Capitol, but not to the magnitude and scale of the latest project. A $28 million repair and restoration project began Friday. The construction will shut down part of Capitol Avenue until the anticipated finish date in December 2020. 

Currently, there are signs around the capitol alerting drivers to the changes. The city has put up signs on the exit ramp that normally leads to the capitol from Highway 63 all the way up to the capitol building itself. 

The state said the construction is necessary.

According to the capitol website, "after more than 100 years of wear & tear, the exterior façade and substructure of the historic Missouri State Capitol Building have suffered significant deterioration."

The Capitol’s first major construction project will "bring the building’s structure back to serviceable condition and address the deteriorating stonework on its facades, dome and drum, which was completed in 1917."

David Bange, city engineer for Jefferson City, said construction will cause back-ups around the capitol, but the streets that are affected are not city property.

"Those are all state-owned property, so the state can kind of do what it wants with the streets," Bange said. "We use them like city streets, and I think the general public thinks of them as city streets, but really, the state needs them for equipment and everything for the renovations, so we are just trying to work with them on that."

Bange said he isn't concerned about Jefferson City residents adjusting to the change.

"These roads have been shut down in the past for events, so residents are used to this kind of thing," Bange said. "However, April and May are the busiest time of the year for visitors, and we find a lot of people are like, 'But my GPS told me to go here!' We are also going to have school groups that are going to be navigating all this construction," Bange said.

While the Capitol Complex construction is happening, Jefferson City is planning its own work on sidewalks and roads in the same area.

"This summer, the city has some renovation plans on the streets people will be using to get around the capitol," Bange said. "They aren't detour streets, per se, but we expect there to be higher traffic on these streets, so that construction timing isn't great either."

In addition to traffic delays, Bange said drivers should expect to walk a little further to get to their destination. Seventy parking spots were removed to make room for construction equipment. Disabled parking is still available, but has been shifted to the north side of the capitol where media parking used to be. 

"We've been working with the state to see what we can do to help these situations," Bange said. "We made sure to give people some advanced warning so we don't have that day after day people piling up right there at the capitol."

Bange said the goal is to direct traffic toward High Street or McCarty Street and have people go around the capitol that way. The capitol has maps and more information on the closures on its website. All construction is expected to be finished by 2020.

Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
COLUMBIA - The induction of two new board members, a board presidential election and appropriations of a $30 million bond... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
COLUMBIA - The House Special Investigative Committee met for another closed-door meeting Monday afternoon. Committee member Gina Mitten, D-St.... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 5:17:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The designer of a waterslide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy was decapitated has pleaded... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 4:02:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
FAYETTE - A Central Methodist University employee says some college students lack the knowledge of what they could encounter in... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is offering train ride discounts in an effort to increase Amtrak ridership.... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
JEFFERSON CITY – One new member of the Jefferson City Public Schools Board of Education views not breaking up current... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Changes coming to Missouri work zones
Changes coming to Missouri work zones
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will start using temporary rumble strips in high-traffic work zones to alert... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A spokeswoman for Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill's campaign says she raised roughly $3.9... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:50:32 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
COLUMBIA - As a health coach, I’m asked by clients “what is the healthiest oil to cook with?” The answer... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Weekly Wellness

Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
MACON - Macon Police said it responded to the 100 block of East Bourke Street Friday to assist the... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 11:22:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who led a $1 million methamphetamine ring... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 10:41:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens related to a 2015 extramarital... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 8:52:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
MOBERLY - The winter-like weather has plagued the midwest, causing nursery owners to close up shop at a time they... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 6:44:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
COLUMBIA - Are warmer temperatures in the Arctic behind mid-Missouri's rare April snow? According to Atmospheric Science MU Professor... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Administrators break ground on new music center
Administrators break ground on new music center
COLUMBIA -Administrators and donors broke ground Sunday for the MU School of Music's new music center. The construction site... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Daniel Boone Regional Library holds quilt exhibit
Daniel Boone Regional Library holds quilt exhibit
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library kicked off its 2018 Quilt Exhibit Sunday. The exhibit will showcase nearly... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Fundraising event will help struggling veterans
Fundraising event will help struggling veterans
COLUMBIA - The Veterans of Foreign War held a wine-tasting fundraiser event on Sunday afternoon. Proceeds raised will be used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 6:29:00 AM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
COLUMBIA - MU Medical School Students, MU Health Workers and members of the community shaved their heads for a good... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News
