Captioning and Valedictorians

This week, we received e-mails about the Macon Valedictorian story and KOMU closed captioning.

A viewer named Theresa wrote:

"I would really like to find out who is responsible for the closed captioning. Half the time it's messed up during the normal news cast and always during the weather. Why is it always messed up during weather reports?"

"Weathercasters do ad-lib so we use a brand new software to capture their voice, a voice recognition software. We are the only station in the area that is doing that, but the software isn't perfect. So we think it is better to have the software and try to capture it 100 percent even with errors than to not capture at all. But we are hoping to improve the software," said Stacey Woefel, KOMU News Director.

Recently KOMU covered a story about Macon High School's response to a valedictorian's speech that included religious references.

A viewer named Betty wrote:

"As the parent of a daughter who is also the valedictorian at Macon High School, I am offended that KOMU did not see fit to express that there are two valedictorians giving speeches on Sunday at graduation. I feel offended that a special occasion and a wonderful honor earned by my daughter is being ruined by the media."

"Our story was a good story. It was about one of the two valedictorians who wanted to make reference to her religious beliefs in front of her classmates and the parents at the Macon High School. That's a good story. That's what the story was about. It was about a controversy in the community and in the school community. But it would have been easy for us to mention that there were two valedictorians this year at Macon High and I wish we would have done that," said Kent Collins, MU Journalism Radio-TV Chair.

