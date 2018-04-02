Car and foot chase ends in arrest of Holts Summit man

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department said a Holts Summit man was arrested lead an officer on a car and foot chase Wednesday.

The department said an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle owned by Zachary Phillips, 25, who has felony warrants out for his arrest.

Police said when the officer attempted to stop Phillips on the 200 block of Jefferson Street, he failed to yield and the chase began. The car chase ended at the Highway 54/South Summit Drive overpass. Police said when Phillips stopped the car, he ran off on foot, but the officer shortly caught up to him.

Phillips was arrested on possible charges:

Felony warrant for probation violation on property

Felony warrant for dangerous drug

Felony resisting arrest by fleeing

Possession of controlled substance

Fail to register vehicle

Careless and reckless driving

Police said Phillips was in the Cole County Jail pending charges and there is no bond on his felony warrants.