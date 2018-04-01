Car crash kills Sedalia high school senior

MORGAN COUNTY — A fatal crash on U.S. Highway 50 Thursday morning left a high school student dead with another man seriously injured.

Alexander Carr, 18, was killed when his vehicle crossed the center line on the Lamine River Bridge and struck a second vehicle driven by Joseph Wells, 40. Carr was pronounced dead on the scene and later transported to Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton. Wells, seriously injured, was transported to University Hospital in Columbia.

Carr was a senior at Smith-Cotton High School, according to a post on the Sedalia School District's Facebook page.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F responded to the crash. An online crash report indicates that Wells was wearing a seatbelt before his truck was hit.